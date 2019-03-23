After Perlis mufti’s claim, cops say wrong to suggest terrorism behind car arson

The police have ruled out terrorism as the motive behind the arson of Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s (pic) car, after petrol bombs were suspected to be the source of the fire. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The police have ruled out terrorism as the motive behind the arson of Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s car, after petrol bombs were suspected to be the source of the fire.

Berita Harian reported Perlis police chief Datuk Noor Mushar Mohd as saying the incident, which occurred yesterday morning outside the mufti’s residence in Persiaran Wawasan, Kangar, did not show any signs it was committed by terrorists.

“It is wrong to say the incident involved any terror group, since we are still investigating the matter. So far it appears to likely be revenge or personal motive,” he said when contacted by the paper.

Noor Mushar also urged all parties not to become overly-excited and make irresponsible statements which could jeopardise ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, Utusan Malaysia reported him as advising religious leaders and figures in Perlis to always behave humbly, and speak with courtesy and manners.

“I am not referring to anyone or any incident in particular. But those with high religious knowledge should always behave amicably towards everyone, as how the Prophet Muhammad did when he preached.

“I understand preaching has many challenges, but one ought to be careful in what is said, especially on social media sites,” Noor Mushar said.

In a Facebook post early this morning, Mohd Asri expressed his appreciation towards the Fire and Rescue Department as well as the police for helping to put out the fire all night.

Based on CCTV footage, he, however, alleged that it was a terrorist act that threatened lives, and prayed the police would soon arrest the two individuals caught on tape.