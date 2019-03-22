Two more held in massage parlour protection racket

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained two more individuals in the investigation into a bribery case to protect massage parlours in the federal capital.

A MACC source said the men aged 28 and 39 were picked up on Wednesday.

“Both self-employed men will be remanded for five days until March 25 to facilitate investigation under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009,” he said.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division director Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya when contacted confirmed the arrests.

The media on March 19 reported 14 individuals including seven civil servants were remanded relating to allegations of offering and receiving bribes to protect massage parlours in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama