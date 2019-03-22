Two men remanded for five days in RM30m project scandal probe

Two men have been remanded five days from today to assist in a probe into a scandal involving a project of the entity worth more than RM30 million. — iStock.com pic via AFP

PUTRAJAYA, March 22 — Two men, including a senior official at a statutory body, have been remanded five days from today to assist in a probe into a scandal involving a project of the entity worth more than RM30 million.

The remand orders against the suspects, aged 48 and 52, were issued by Magistrate Saifullah Qamar Qamar Siddique Bhatti and is effective until March 26, after allowing an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

A source from MACC said the two men, including a director of a consulting company, were detained at the MACC headquarters separately at about 12.30 pm and 11 pm yesterday after they presented themselves there to have their statements recorded.

According to the source, initial investigations revealed that the senior officer and the director allegedly abetted three other suspects who were remanded on Tuesday to obtain approval to offer legally-certified certificate software services without adhering to regulations of the proper authorities. — Bernama