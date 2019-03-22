Two broken rib bones pierced Adib’s right lung, inquest told

Witness Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi (left) attends the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court March 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 22 — A forensic medical specialist told the Coroner’s Court here today that two broken rib bones of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim had pierced his right lung.

Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi, 40, of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, said he established this of the fourth and fifth rib bones during an internal examination of Adib’s body at 1am on December 18 last year.

Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, 21 days after he was severely injured in a riot at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on November 27 last year. He had gone there with a team to put out a car fire.

The inquest is to determine the cause of his death. There have been allegations that his injuries were due to an attack by the rioters and there are claims that he was injured after a fire truck reversed into him.

Dr Ahmad Hafizam, the 24th witness, testified: “The sternum (breast bone) was not broken. The second to fifth right rib bones were broken in the front and the side. The third rib bone was broken in three places and the fourth rib bone, in two.”

The inquest, being conducted by Hamdan Hamzah before coroner Rofiah Mohamad, resumes this afternoon. — Bernama