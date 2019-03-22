To reduce urban heat, Perak govt to plant 2,590 trees in Ipoh by year-end

Perak State Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing (in black) is pictured during a tree-planting exercise on Concubine Lane, Ipoh March 21, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 22 — The Perak state government and Ipoh City Council is embarking on a tree-planting exercise in the city to further reduce urban heat.

For a start, 90 trees will be planted in phase one of the exercise that will eventually see a total of 2,590 trees planted in a 2km radius covering Ipoh Old and New Town and also DR Seenivasagam Recreational Park.

State Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing, who officiated the exercise this morning at Concubine Lane, said the state hoped to complete the tree-planting exercise before year end.

“The trees are all sponsored,” he said, adding the 90 trees planted today were sponsored by philanthropist Foo Wan Thot.

Tan said the Penarahan and Merawan Siput Jantan trees were chosen because they are relatively low maintenance.

“Besides greening the city, the effort would also reduce urban heat,” he said, adding that the trees have already matured and will be able to provide shade.

Aside from greening the city, Tan said the state Drainage and Irrigation Department DID would also beautify Sungai Kinta.

“Sungai Kinta is a harmonious river. Not only is it rich in biodiversity and provides habitat for birds, there are also three mosques, three Chinese temples and a Hindu temple,” he said.

He added the state and DID would organise a river kayaking programme next month to further promote the river, once categorised as one of the most polluted waterways in the state.