‘Storm in a teacup’, Perak PKR rep says of changes to state exco line-up

IPOH, March 22 — Former Perak PKR secretary Abdul Yunus Jamhari today downplayed the issue of alleged changes to PKR’s line-up of state executive councillors.

“I have been serving the party for 20 years and I have been the assemblyman for three terms; for me, this matter is just a storm in a teacup,” he told reporters after launching the state level World Water Day celebration at the State Secretariat Building here.

“My hope and wish are that whatever issues should be solved amicably and wisely so that the public will be more confident with the new government. We in Pakatan Harapan (PH) are like a family,” he added.

Abdul Yunus also added that there was no meeting held with the party’s state chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak over the alleged changes of the state executive councillors.

Yesterday, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had called on Perak PKR to follow set protocols if it wanted to change its state executive councillors.

He had said the matter should first be brought up for discussion in the PH presidential council.

However, Farhash Wafa, who is also the political secretary for the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said that the matter had already been discussed with the latter and Ahmad Faizal twice.

There has been intense speculation that PKR would change its executive councillors after one of them, Abdul Yunus, was replaced as the Perak PKR secretary in the recently concluded party elections.

Abdul Yunus is the state Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman.

The other PKR state executive councillor, Tan Kar Hing, heads the Tourism and Culture Committee.