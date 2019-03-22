Social Welfare Dept seeks public’s help to trace kin of eight children

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur is seeking help from the public to help find the biological parents or kin of eight children. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur has sought the cooperation of members of the public in tracking down the biological parents or kin of eight children.

The department said in a statement that in the first case, the department was searching for the kin of Danial Fazreen, seven, who was handed over to a man named Januar and his wife Leliani Gultom when he was less than one month old at a house in Selayang Mansion, near here on January 13, 2013.

“While in the second case, the JKM wants to trace Jamilah Abd Rahman, 45, who is the mother of Marita Ringgi, 12, to complete the handing over procedure of the child to a husband and wife in December 2017, thus facilitating the admission of the children to school,” the statement said.

For the third and fourth cases, the JKM wished to track down a woman by the name of Omas Rausin, 56, who is the mother of Marfarah, 11, and Marfadilah, 12, to complete the Statutory Declaration on the handing over of the siblings to husband and wife, Ali and Naizita.

JKM is also asking Nur Lela Sulam, who is the biological mother to Rezela Halimi, seven, who is said to have run off when the child was three years old to contact the JKM to assist in the registration of Rezela’s birth certificate.

Rezela was born at Klinik Mesra Pinggiran Batu Caves, Selangor and is now being looked after by her biological father, Suhaimi Anja.

For the sixth case, the department is searching for the biological parents of Nur Zubella, 11, namely Hassan Othman and Syarifah Nasriah Said Nasir who had handed over their daughter to the husband and wife couple, Ibrahim Harmain Shah and Wan Bahariah Dalilah Abd Latif at the Gerai Medan Selera Batu, Jalan Ipoh in April 2011.

In addition, the department also wished to track down the kin of Baby Ferlini Abdullah, 12, who was handed over by her biological mother Faridah Hassan to the husband and wife couple, Abd Gani Ja’apar and Janette Kaur a/p Rajindar Singh @ Jamilah Binti Abdullah on September 12, 2006 at the Kajang Hospital, Selangor.

“This is for the purposes of making identity cards and schooling for the children who did not have valid handing over documents,” it said.

In the final case, the JKM wished to track down the kin of a child aged one year and five months, Alyssa Ng who was found in a room at the Flat Mutiara Magna, Jalan Metro Prima Kepong at around 9pm.

Those who have any information on the kin of the children can contact Pelindung JKM Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur Siti Sarah Khairul Anuar or Hazzariza Napiah at telephone numbers 03-26124000/4040/4121. — Bernama