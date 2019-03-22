Sarawak declares Kampung Tambirat rabies-infected

Kampung Tambirat in Asajaya is the 62nd area to be declared rabies-infected in the state. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, March 22 — Sarawak today declared Kampung Tambirat in Asajaya as a rabies-infected area, the 62nd to be so designated in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas made the decision in his capacity as the chairman of the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee.

“As the area is outside the 10km radius of any area previously declared as rabies-infected, this area becomes the 62nd to be declared so.

“The people are advised not to allow their pet dogs to roam freely or to move the animals out of the area without the written permission of the State Veterinary Authority,” he said in a statement.

Offenders can be fined up to RM5,000 or sentenced to a maximum of three months jail or both upon conviction under Section 37(2) & (3) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999. — Bernama