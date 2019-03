The Ministry of Finance today announced that the pump price of RON97 petrol is up by seven sen to RM2.61 from RM2.54 previously for the upcoming week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Ministry of Finance today announced that the pump price of RON97 petrol is up by seven sen to RM2.61 from RM2.54 previously for the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, pump prices for RON95 petrol and diesel continue to peak at the ceiling prices of RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Finance, their prices without government subsidies would have been RM2.31 and RM2.38 per litre.