Police nabbed an unemployed man who steals from mosque, surau in Bagan Serai

BAGAN SERAI, March 22 — An unemployed man who steals money from the mosque and surau around Semanggol and Bagan Serai since early this year was apprehended by police last Tuesday.

Kerian District Police Chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the 38-year-old suspect was nabbed by a congregation member of Surau Al Falah Parit Gabis Atas near here at about 6.20pm while he was trying to steal.

“When the congregation member came to the surau he saw a man trying to remove cash from the donation box using an steel wire attached to adhesive tape before he catches the suspect and contacts the police,” he told a media conference here today.

Omar Bakhtiar said checks on the suspect’s waist bag found a screwdriver, a pair of scissors, a transparent plastic bag and a metal rod attached to adhesive tape along with RM47 in cash. — Bernama