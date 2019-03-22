Perlis Mufti’s car catches fire at home... due to sabotage?

Perlis police chief Noor Mushar Mohd said that the cause of the fire could have been from a petrol bomb. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Perlis Mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s government vehicle caught fire this morning outside the front porch of his home in Kangar.

In a Facebook post, Mohd Asri said that he realised the car was on fire as he was preparing for prayers at 5.30am.

“So far the Bomba forensics team who has been going all out since this morning has told me that initial investigation shows no signs of sabotage.

“They said the fire could’ve started from the engine’s battery. No external factors were discovered. Whatever it is, we will wait for the full report from the police and Bomba forensics,” he said.

Mohd Asri also said that the car is usually parked at his office but has been parked at home over the past few days due to his night time programmes recently.

“I also do not lock the gate to my home since before. This means anyone can walk right up to my door. The doorbell is also not working since a while ago,” he said.

Berita Harian also quoted Perlis police chief Noor Mushar Mohd saying that the cause of the fire could have been from a petrol bomb.

“Police, together with the Fire and Rescue Department, went to his home and found the official government vehicle of a black Honda Accord with its front bonnet on fire.

“The fire was put out by the Fire and Rescue Department. There was severe damage to the front bonnet, engine and windshield on and front and back.

“Police do not rule out the possibility of sabotage based on the damage to the front and back windshield which was the result of being pelted with a bottle filled with petrol intended to start a fire,” he was quoted saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

If found guilty, one may be jailed for up to 14 years and shall be liable to a fine.