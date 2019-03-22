Peace-loving Malaysians to converge on Dataran Merdeka tomorrow

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police, who received the notice of permission to hold the rally on March 8, gave conditional permission yesterday. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysians of all races, religions and political ideologies will converge on Dataran Merdeka here tomorrow to unanimously declare universal peace and reject hatred.

The Peace, Solidarity Rally, scheduled to be held from 7am until 11am following the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday, is for Malaysians based on the concept of peace regardless of religion and political ideology.

Using the symbol of a white dove with a hibiscus backdrop, the rally will start in front of the Sogo shopping complex here at 7am tomorrow before the rally-goers, in white attire, make their way to Dataran Merdeka, where they will listen to speeches and witness the symbolic launch of the Peace, Solidarity Declaration KL 2019.

The rally, organised by the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Religious Affairs Division) and Committee to Promote Inter Religious Understanding and Harmony (JKMPKA), with cooperation of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), is expected to be attended by 50 non-governmental organisations, including the religious bodies of Sikhism, Taoism, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism and Islam.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police, who received the notice of permission to hold the rally on March 8, gave conditional permission yesterday.

Representatives of the late Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, who was killed in the shooting incidents in Christchurch, and the New Zealand High Commission in Malaysia are also scheduled to speak at the rally.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said: “With the rise in hatred among people leading to incidents of violence, including the latest one in New Zealand, we as Malaysians not only want to express our sympathies but also to show more than that.

“At Dataran Merdeka, we will hear speeches that bring messages of peace before ending with a declaration that Malaysians oppose any form of hatred and violence, but instead want a peaceful life.”

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement that Malaysia strongly rejected hatred and urged all parties not to allow anyone to sow hatred and incite violence.

“Malaysia is grieved by the bloody tragedy in Christchurch last week. All Malaysians are sad over the deaths of Mohd Haziq and 50 other Muslims on March 15,” he said. — Bernama