Pakistan accords official welcome to Dr Mahathir (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD, March 22 — Pakistan today accorded an official welcome to visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Pakistan Prime Minister’s House here.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received Dr Mahathir upon his arrival at the prime minister’s official residence. Then, the national anthems of Malaysia and Pakistan were played.

Dr Mahathir then inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The two prime ministers then introduced their delegations.

Dr Mahathir also planted a sapling of the Pinus Roxburghii species of pine that is native to the Himalayas to symbolise Malaysia-Pakistan relationship.

Dr Mahathir and Imran Khan are scheduled to have a four-eyed meeting, which will be followed by a Malaysia-Pakistan delegation meeting.

Later, Dr Mahathir and Imran Khan will issue a joint press statement.

The Malaysian prime minister will also attend a banquet lunch in his honour hosted by Imran Khan.

Dr Mahathir began a three-day working visit to Pakistan yesterday. — Bernama