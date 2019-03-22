Johor Fisheries Dept: Pasir Gudang fish analysis results out next week

Fire and Rescue Department personnel take water samples from the site of a chemical dump in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 22 — The laboratory test results of fish samples from farms around Pasir Gudang over the chemical waste dumping incident in Sungai Kim Kim are expected to be ready in the next few days.

Johor Fisheries director Zamani Omar said all samples from aquaculture farms such as fish, mussels and crabs had been sent by the Special Action Committee for investigation at a private laboratory a few days ago.

“The measure is for the long term to ensure that there is no risk to the people. The test will take a few days depending on laboratory analysis.

“After the report is out and states that the fish and other aquaculture products are not affected by the chemical waste, we (Johor Fisheries Office) will send the report to the Health Ministry to declare all marine life around Pasir Gudang is safe for consumption,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Zamani said the most popular complaints received from fishermen following pollution is that they have difficulties selling their catch thereby affecting their income as people were afraid to buy seafood.

“I have met fishermen and they want the appropriate actions taken. In this regard, we took fish samples to the laboratory to ensure they are safe for consumption,” he said.

Apart from farm products, Zamani said the Special Action Committee also took seawater samples around Pasir Gudang and found the seawater is free from pollution.

“The quality of water samples taken three days ago found positive results and according to the results obtained, aquatic life could thrive in the water,” he said.

On Saturday (March 16) the fishing community around Pasir Gudang said they were worried with the falling sales of their farm products as many did not want to buy their fish from Pasir Gudang for fear the fish maybe affected by the pollution in Sungai Kim Kim. — Bernama