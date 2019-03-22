Jasin election petition hearing extended to next month

Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah is the incumbent Jasin MP. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, March 22 — The Special Election Court here today extended the hearing of Jasin Parliamentary Election Petition scheduled to end today to April 2 to 12.

The decision was made by Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Jais who wanted the hearing to end by the extended date.

The hearing extension was to enable all witnesses involved in the petition to testify.

On March 6, the Court of Appeal here rejected the initial objection of Jasin MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah to strike out the election petition filed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the 14th general election, Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan.

In this regard, the court had set full trial from March 11 to 22.

Khairuddin who was represented by counsel Muniandy Vestanathan while lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun represented Ahmad while Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin represented Jasin Parliamentary Constituency returning officer, Zamrud Yahya and the Election Commission (EC). — Bernama