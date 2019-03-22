Foreign minister to attend emergency OIC meeting on NZ mosque attacks

Saifuddin will deliver Malaysia’s statement at the open-ended emergency meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, March 22 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is to attend an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul today on the Christchurch mosque attacks, said Wisma Putra.

Saifuddin will deliver Malaysia’s statement at the open-ended emergency meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers, it said.

“Malaysia’s participation at the meeting is a testament to the importance it places on the role of the OIC in addressing the plight of the Muslim Ummah as well as to express Malaysia’s support and solidarity with the victims of the attack in Christchurch and their families and the people of New Zealand,” it said.

The meeting is to issue a Final Communique at the end of the session as the outcome document.

The terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15 left 50 people dead and scores of others injured.

Malaysian Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, was among those killed in the attack. His father, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, and two other Malaysians, Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad, were injured in the massacre. — Bernama