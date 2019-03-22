Fishermen pull bag with baby’s body from Terengganu river

BANDAR PERMAISURI (Terengganu), March 21 — Two fishermen found the body of a baby boy in a sling bag they retrieved from a river here today.

They spotted the dark blue bag floating in Sungai Beris Tok Ku in Penarik at about 5pm and retrieved it and placed it in their boat, said Setiu District Police chief DSP Zulkifli Mat Deris.

He said they opened the bag and found the body of the baby in it.

“They brought the body to the jetty and contacted the police,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The police sent the body to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu and initiated an investigation into the concealment of birth by secret disposal of a body, he said.

Zulkifli appealed to anyone with information on the case to help the police in their investigation. — Bernama