Deputy health minister: Mawar’s application for new permit under evaluation

REMBAU, March 22 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is scrutinising a new application for a licence from the Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) and there is no decision on the matter yet, said deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said that application would be vetted by the evaluation division of MoH to ensure it would comply with the conditions set under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

‘’If it complies with the conditions, we have no problems approving it because the conditions are to protect the interest and safety of the patients,’’ he told reporters after launching the Rembau District Health Office building here yesterday.

He said this when replying to a reporter’s question on the status of MMC’s application to get a new licence to resume operations.

On January 15, MoH cancelled MMC’s licence after it was found to have flouted the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

MoH directed MMC to shut down its operations on February 14 after it was found to have failed to comply with the legal requirements to ensure the premises had a licence to operate.

The licensing issue faced by MMC was following the mass resignations of its specialists in November last year.

On Wednesday, MMC was fined RM100,000 by the Seremban Sessions Court after pleading guilty to a charge of running a private hospital without a licence. — Bernama