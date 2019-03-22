Deputy minister: Changing address on MyKad needs supporting documents from May 2

Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said that applications to change any details on the identity card (MyKad) should be attached with supporting documents such as utility bill or assessment letter effective May 2. — Picture via Facebook/Mohd Aziz bin Jamman

PUTRAJAYA, March 22 — Applications to change any details on the identity card (MyKad) should be attached with supporting documents such as utility bill or assessment letter effective May 2, says Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said supporting documents should be produced as valid evidence for using a new address to avoid the problem of having an invalid address on the identity card.

According to him, there were cases of 50 to 100 people using the same address for identity cards.

“Some application addresses are vacant land without houses. We do not want the matter to recur,” he said in a media conference after attending the National Registration Department 2018 Excellent Service Award here today.

Mohd Azis said the use of invalid address would make it difficult for the Election Commission to register voters and to detect individuals in police investigations.

To a question involving house tenants, Mohd Azis said this group should not be exempted as tenants would produce the house rent agreement or receipts to prove they are residing in the new address.

“If the applicant did not show supporting documents, they should produce an authentication letter from the village head, house owners, MPs and employers to support their change of address application,” he said,

In this regard, Mohd Azis said 10,828 individuals had their citizenships stripped since 1960 to date for various offences as enshrine in the Federal Constitution.

They were stripped of their citizenship under Article 24, 25 and 26 of the constitution, he said.

“The government will proceed to remove the Malaysian citizenship after obtaining strong evidence against the individual,” he said and stressed that the government does not recognise any individual holding more than one citizenship. — Bernama