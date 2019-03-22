Azmin expresses full support for tomorrow’s peace rally

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali expressed his full support of tomorrow’s Peace, Solidarity Rally that intends to condemn the New Zealand killings and show solidarity with the victims. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali expressed his full support of tomorrow’s Peace, Solidarity Rally that intends to condemn the New Zealand killings and show solidarity with the victims.

“I fully support their effort and willpower,” he said, referring to the organisers and the attendees.

“Malaysia strongly rejects hatred and pleads all parties to not give space to anybody to instill hate and incite violence,” the minister of economic affairs added in a press statement.

He also offered his deepest condolences to Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, the sole Malaysian killed, and to all other Muslims whose lives were lost during the massacre that occured in Christchurch, New Zealand just last Friday.

The “peace rally” will be attended by people from all over Malaysia, regardless of religion or political ideology. They will gather in front of Sogo shopping centre and march towards Dataran Merdeka.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today the rally can only run between 7.30am and 11am.