AGC seeks to speed up top court hearing of Najib’s stay order for SRC case

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is hoping to expedite the Federal Court’s hearing of its appeal against Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s stay order on the start of his power abuse and criminal breach of trust trial over the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

The AGC filed its appeal today and is expected to file a certificate of urgency for the hearing to be held by next week, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

“We are hoping by next week the Federal Court can hear our appeal on the stay,” deputy public prosecutor Manoj Kurup was quoted as saying at the High Court here.

Manoj is the head of prosecution in the AGC.

He was also reported to have filed an appeal contesting the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow Najib’s appeal to produce lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah’s letter of appointment by the AGC.

SRC International is a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal dismissed three of four appeals by former prime minister Najib in relation to charges of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power involving RM42 million of SRC International funds.

The three-judge panel led by Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof, however, allowed Najib’s appeal against senior lawyer Sulaiman’s appointment as the prosecutor.