Woman insurance agent found dead in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM, March 21 — A woman insurance agent was found dead in a room in an apartment in Section 7 here this morning.

Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station chief Ahmad Subhaan Mohamed said eight firemen and an officer were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.58 am and the body of Rosidah Mohammad, 48, was found at 9.10am.

“The firemen were forced to cut the padlock to the apartment while the victim’s room was also locked.

“The victim was found dead after firemen broke into the room. A medical team confirmed the woman’s death and her remains were handed over to the police,” he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib, when contacted, confirmed that no criminal elements were involved and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama