Wisma Putra confirms teen Haziq killed in Christchurch shooting

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today the death of Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi in the Christchurch, New Zealand massacre last Friday.

It also confirmed he was the son of Mohd Tarmizi Shuib who was also shot during the attack on two mosques but survived and is currently hospitalised there.

The 17-year-old Muhammad Haziq had initially been reported missing.

“The High Commission of Malaysia will render its assistance to the family in the burial process.

“Datuk Seri Dr. Mujahid bin Yusof Rawa, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department will also be flying to Christchurch to represent the government in giving support to the Malaysians affected by this tragic incident,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The shootings left 50 people dead and dozens more injured. Apart from Mohd Tarmizi, the other two Malaysian injured are Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad.

An Australian man described as a white supremacist said to be the shooter and identified as Brenton Tarrant has been arrested and charged with murder.

The attacks had been broadcast “live” on social media from a video camera worn by the shooter.