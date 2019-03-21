Use proper channel to change excos, Perak MB tells state PKR

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after opening the Townhall Maqasid Syariah at the state secretariat building in Ipoh March 21, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 21 — Perak PKR should follow set protocol if it wants to change its state executive councillors, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

He said the matter should first be brought up for discussion in the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

“If the party wants to change its excos, they can suggest through its national leadership,” he said, adding that the same procedure was observed when he named the exco after the 14th general election last year.

Speaking to reporters here today after opening the Townhall Maqasid Syariah at the State Secretariat building, Ahmad Faizal said any changes to excos must also be presented to the Sultan of Perak first.

He reiterated that the directive must come from the national leadership of the parties, before saying he did not see a reason for a change-up now.

“At this point, everything is going smoothly unless someone is saying my excos are not doing their job or trying to overthrow the government,” he said.

However, the Chenderiang assemblyman did not discount the possibility of reshuffling the portfolios.

“There may be (reshuffling of portfolio) but it is to strengthen the state’s administration,” he said.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that there would be changes to PKR’s line-up of Perak excos.

Perak PKR vice-chairman Mohd Anuar Zakaria said he was uncertain when the changes would be made, adding that the party has not discussed who the new exco would be.

There has been speculation that PKR could make the changes after one of its two current state excos, Abdul Yunus Jamhari, was replaced as the Perak PKR secretary in the recently concluded party elections.

Abdul Yunus is the state Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman.

The other PKR state exco, Tan Kar Hing, heads the Tourism and Culture Committee.