Selangor to evict 15 PPR tenants, with one owing over RM25,000 in rent

SHAH ALAM, March 21 — The Selangor government has issued eviction notices to 15 public housing tenants for failing to pay their RM250 monthly rent and for violating the terms of their tenancy, including subletting their units.

State executive councillor for Housing and Urban Living Haniza Mohamed Talha said one tenant even racked up RM25,250 in arrears.

“Our enforcement activities is being conducted against errant tenants did not pay their rent consistently, with one having arrears amounting up to RM25,250; involved in subletting their units; trespassing into empty units; and those who are not the registered tenants,” she told reporters at the Selangor Assembly today.

Haniza said the government had served multiple notices to these tenants reminding them of the terms of their tenancy, but had been ignored and is now forced to enforce the law as there were others who have been on the Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) waiting list a long time for a unit to become available.

“Through this enforcement, we want to ensure that those more deserving on the waiting list will have a chance to reside in those units,” she said.

Haniza said the evicted tenants must still pay their arrears, but added that the government is open to discuss a suitable repayment plan.

Ten of the public housing project units are located at the Kota Damansara PPR and five units at the PPR in Hicom, Shah Alam.

Haniza said enforcement will be conducted by representatives from Perumahan dan Hartanah Selangor Sdn Bhd (PHSSB) with Selangor Housing and Land Authority officers.

She also said one of the rogue tenants had assaulted one of the PHSSB officers handing over the eviction notice last month.

“One of the tenants at the Kota Damansara PPR had punched one of the PHSSB officers who was issuing eviction notice on February 12,” she said.

A police report has been made on the assault.

She said electricity and water supply to the 15 units have been terminated.

She indicated that some of the evicted tenants may attempt to curry sympathy through social media, but stressed that the government has followed the book before resorting to forced ejection.

“We have issued multiple notices to them. They have exceeded the timeframe we gave them to voluntarily leave their units. I don’t want them to go viral on social media trying to gain sympathy saying that we had heartlessly evicted them.

“I also don’t want anyone taking advantage of their eviction for their own gains and said the state government is persecuting them,” she said.