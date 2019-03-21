RM50,000 more needed to restore P. Ramlee’s piano

Primeworks Studios CEO Datuk Ahmad Izham Omar plays P. Ramlee’s restored piano in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The project to repair the piano owned by legendary entertainer, the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee still needs a fund of RM50,000, said National Archives Director-General Datuk Azemi Abdul Aziz.

He said the project “Getaran 88 Kekunci Hati” launched in September 2018, to ensure that the piano, which is about 60 years old, could be played again, had collected a contribution of RM25,000 during the first stage of collection for the fund.

“However, the condition of the piano is still not fully usable. To ensure that the piano is 100 per cent in good condition, the National Archives needs another RM50,000 more,” he said.

He disclosed this at an event to gather the fund and fete the early contributors for the project at the Pustaka Peringatan P. Ramlee, Setapak here today launched by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

Azemi said the first phase of the efforts to repair the piano used by P. Ramlee in producing various songs to the extent of receiving numerous awards and prestigious recognition could now be used again with 90 per cent of its original sound.

The piano produced by Herrburger Brooks from the United Kingdom was reported to have been bought by P. Ramlee from C. Nang Hong & Co, he said. — Bernama