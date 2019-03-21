PAS’ anti-cinema stand proves it can’t govern country, says Perak DAP

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that Kelantan would continue to be without cinemas, as it has been over the past 30 years. — Reuters pic

IPOH, March 21 — PAS’ refusal to reopen cinemas in Kelantan proves that the party cannot govern the country, Perak DAP publicity secretary Chong Zhemin said.

“The Kelantan state government’s refusal to reopen cinemas in the state, as proposed by an Umno state assemblyman, shows PAS’ extreme stand and they are incapable of governing the federal government,” he said in a statement today.

The Keranji assemblyman said PAS’ excuse that opening cinemas would lead to social ills was unfounded and illogical.

“There is no proof that cinemas would cause the increase of social ills as cinemas are allowed in all states in Malaysia except for Kelantan,” he said.

If indeed this was true, Chong said the state government must explain why the state has the highest number of HIV cases in the country when there are no cinemas.

Chong noted that MCA had in the past objected to PAS’ stand to ban cinemas in the state.

“I urge both MCA and Umno to state their stand and register their strongest protest against their new found ally, PAS for its refusal to reopen cinemas in Kelantan.

“PAS’ stand to ban cinemas is extreme and has no place in a moderate and multi-racial society in Malaysia,” he said.

Yesterday, Malay Mail had reported that Kelantan would continue to be without cinemas, as it has been over the past 30 years.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Izani Husin had said the state could impose strict conditions for cinema operators but there would still be room for social ills.

Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim of Barisan Nasional had on Tuesday proposed that the state government allow Shariah-compliant cinemas in the state.