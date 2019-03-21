Parliament honours slain Malaysian teen with moment of silence

The Dewan Rakyat today observed a minute’s silence to honour slain teen Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Dewan Rakyat observed a moment of silence today to mourn Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, who was confirmed as among those killed in last week’s mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin earlier proposed that federal lawmakers make the gesture to honour the teenager.

“Can we ask the Dewan Rakyat to recite the Al-Fatihah for the deceased?” Zuraida added when asking Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

Mohd Rashid then agreed and invited the MPs present to rise and pay their respects.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed this morning that Haziq was among the 50 people killed when gunmen descended on mosques in Christchurch last Friday while Muslims attended their obligatory prayers.

Haziq’s father, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, was also among those wounded in the attacks and is receiving treatment with two other Malaysians Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad injured in the attacks.

An Australian man described as a white supremacist and said to be the shooter has been arrested and charged with murder.

The attacks were live-streamed on social media from a video camera worn by one shooter.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa will depart for New Zealand today to represent the government following confirmation of Haziq’s death.

The religious affairs minister is due to leave at 3.30pm and arrive in Christchurch tomorrow where he will attend Friday prayers and deliver a sermon at one of the two mosques in the city that was attacked on March 15.