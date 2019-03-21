Najib wins challenge against prosecutor appointment in RM42m case, loses three appeals

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya March 12, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today won his bid to compel the prosecution to produce the appointment letter of private lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah as the lead prosecutor in his trial over RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

However, Najib lost his three other appeals related to the criminal case.

Najib’s three unsuccessful appeals are over how his RM42 million case was transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court, his previously unsuccessful applications for a gag order to prohibit the media from discussing the merits of his criminal cases, and his application to be given certain documents from the prosecution ahead of the trial.

The Court of Appeal was today scheduled to deliver its decision on these four appeal matters.

Najib's lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, told the judges his client will bring the three unsuccessful appeals to the Federal Court.

He then asked for proceedings in Najib's trial to be stayed until the Federal Court decides on the appeals.

After hearing arguments from both Najib's lawyers and the prosecution that objected to a stay, the Court of Appeal has adjourned briefly to decide on Shafee's bid.

