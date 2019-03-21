Mujahid to fly to Christchurch today, asks all mosques to pray for murdered teen Haziq

Mujahid will arrive in Christchurch tomorrow where he will attend Friday prayers and deliver a sermon at one of the two mosques in the city that was attacked on March 15. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa will be flying to New Zealand today to represent the government following confirmation of the death of Malaysian teenager Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi as a result of the Christchurch mosque massacre.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department is scheduled to depart Malaysia at 3.30pm and arrive in Christchurch tomorrow where he will attend Friday prayers and deliver a sermon at one of the two mosques in the city that was attacked on March 15.

“It is understood that the entire family of the deceased has gone to Christchurch earlier as the latter’s father Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, is also one of the victims,” a statement from the minister’s office said.

Mujahid urged all mosques nationwide to hold prayers for Haziq tomorrow, after the mandatory Friday prayers.

A separate statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier today said the Malaysian High Commission based in Wellington to the north of Christchurch will assist the family in the burial process, without disclosing where Haziq will be laid to rest.

The shootings at two mosques in Christchurch happened on a Friday just as Muslims in the city were preparing for their compulsory prayers there.

A total of 50 people were killed. Haziq is the first Malaysian confirmed dead. His father and two other Malaysians Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad are undergoing treatment in New Zealand for gunshot wounds.

An Australian man described as a white supremacist said to be the shooter and identified as Brenton Tarrant has been arrested and charged with murder.

The attacks were livestreamed on social media from a video camera worn by the shooter.