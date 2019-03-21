Mujahid: Permit for peace, solidarity gathering has been obtained

Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said a permit for the Peace, Solidarity Rally on Saturday had been obtained. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEPANG, March 21 — A permit for the Peace, Solidarity Rally on Saturday, which is aimed at sending a message to the world that Malaysians want peace and reject any violence, had been obtained, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

“The issue is settled,” he said when asked by reporters at the KL International Airport here today, before flying to New Zealand, on the allegation that the rally did not have a permit.

Mujahid, who went to New Zealand to represent the government after a Malaysian Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, was confirmed as among the 50 victims who were killed in the shootings in Christchurch on Friday, said he would try to return on Saturday morning to attend the rally.

Those taking part in the rally were required to wear white and must not carry the logos of political parties.

Using the symbol of a white pigeon with a hibiscus flower background to stand for peace, the rally would start in front of the Sogo shopping complex at 7 am, before the participants march to Dataran Merdeka to listen to the peace speeches.

After that, a declaration, bearing the voices of the hearts of Malaysians, who opposed any form of hatred and violence, would be read. — Bernama