Mujahid: KL peace rally this Saturday for all, free of politics

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The “Perhimpunan Solidariti Kedamaian” in the federal capital this Saturday is a gathering of Malaysians based on the concept of peace and harmony irrespective of religious backgrounds or political ideologies, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

As such, he reminded participants to be dressed in white and not display logos of any political parties.

Using the symbol of a white dove with a hibiscus backdrop, the rally will start in front of the Sogo shopping complex here at 7am and make its way to Dataran Merdeka.

Speaking to Bernama and Radio Televisyen Malaysia in a special interview at Parliament House today, Mujahid said that he had extended invitations to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Cabinet members and Opposition leaders to attend it.

The gathering is organised to show solidarity among Malaysians and deplore the shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday by a white supremacist which left 50 Muslims dead. — Bernama