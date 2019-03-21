King expresses concern over hot weather

Sultan Abdullah advised Malaysians to be mindful of their health during the current heatwave. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his concern over the current hot weather plaguing the nation.

In a statement today, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Sultan Abdullah advised Malaysians to be vigilant during the hot weather.

“His Majesty calls on everyone to consistently stay hydrated and strongly cautions against any open burning and hopes that people will take greater care of themselves and their loved ones during the hot spell,” Ahmad Fadil said.

He said Sultan Abdullah also advised that the young children and the elderly should be monitored closely as they were more vulnerable to the effects of the increasing temperatures.

The soaring temperatures, resulting from a combination of factors including the lack of cloud cover and low rainfall common during the end of the north-east monsoon season, causes the driest period in the country. — Bernama