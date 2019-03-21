Burial for Malaysian teen Haziq in Christchurch today, says Penang exco

A police officer patrols outside Masjid Al Noor mosque after yesterday's mosque attacks in Christchurch March 16, 2019. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysian Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi who was gunned down in the Christchurch mosque attack last Friday will not be coming home.

Instead, the 17-year-old will be buried in New Zealand, said Penang executive state councillor Phee Boon Poh today.

“The funeral for the late Mohammad Haziq will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery Bromley after zohor,” he told the media in a mass text message expressing condolences to Hafiq’s family.

Phee also asked that Malaysians there attend the ceremony if possible.

Christchurch is about five hours ahead of Malaysian time.

Haziq is the first Malaysian confirmed dead in the March 15 shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

His father and two other Malaysians Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad are undergoing treatment in New Zealand for gunshot wounds.

A separate statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier today said the Malaysian High Commission will assist the family in the burial process.

A total of 50 people were killed and dozens more injured during the shooting spree in Christchurch.

An Australian man described as a white supremacist said to be the shooter and identified as Brenton Tarrant has been arrested and charged with murder.

The attacks were livestreamed on social media from a video camera worn by the shooter.

New Zealand police have detained three other people in relation to the shootings.