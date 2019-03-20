Where’s our promised homes? For 276 low-cost house buyers in Selangor, it's been 15 years and counting

PJS1 Block E low-cost homes and shop buyers action committee chairman M. Sugumaran said house buyers have been waiting for 15 years for their homes February 28, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — Some 276 families have been waiting for 15 years to move into their homes at Block E of the Petaling Utama low-cost flat project in PJS1 and there’s still no light at the end of the tunnel.

One of them is Block E House Buyers’ Action Committee chairman M. Sugumaran. He told Malay Mail that many, like him, have grown weary of hearing politicians say they will resolve their problems and then fail to deliver.

“We have been waiting for far too long. From state executive councillors, officials and even several mentris besar have come and gone, promising that they could resolve our problem yet here we are, telling the same story again and again after 15 years.

“All I have to show for it is a mountain of documents, letters from the state authority acknowledging our issue and that is it.’’ said Sugumaran, who has been fighting for the house buyers since they signed the sales and purchase agreement for their units back in 2004.

Initially, the project consisted of 276 houses and seven shoplot units, and was due for completion in 2007. Ten years later, the plan was changed -- the number of houses was reduced to 249 and the shoplots were scrapped altogether.

Sugumaran said due to the changes, 15 families and the shoplot buyers are in a quandary.

“The Petaling Jaya City Council made us an offer in November last year, saying that should any of the 249 families choose not to take up the house units, the remaining 15 would be given priority in their place.

“They also offered the shoplot buyers any low-cost commercial units elsewhere in the future, as long as those units are already available,” he said, pointing out that MBPJ -- as the city council is known by its Malay initials -- did not specify any time frame for both offers.

Sugumaran said the offers did little to allay everyone’s fears of the future, as their families grow in size and age, and some have also become infirm or died.

“We have 15 house buyers who have since passed on, and others who are now in their twilight years, or even sustained disabilities in that time.

“I fear we cannot obtain bank loans, due to these factors. To some families it is burdensome to their children,” he said, referring to those paying interest on their 10 per cent downpayment on their loan taken back in 2004.

Sugumaran was critical of the promises of new homes made by politicians in the string of by-elections called since GE14, while he and the others in the PKR-led state here remain in a quandary.