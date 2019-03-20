Think with your head, not your heart, Daim tells Malays

File picture shows Tun Daim Zainuddin (left) speaking while Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong looks on during the inaugural Perwira dialogue by the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Tun Daim Zainuddin advised Malays not to fall for fear mongering tactics by politicians claiming that they were being threatened by non-Malays.

The former finance minister said that instead of depending on logic and facts, Malays preferred to buy into the racist rhetoric of politicians with irrational narratives, such as threats against Islam and Malay rights.

“We have allowed our emotions to run wild and influence the way we see others,” Daim told a room full of academics during a talk at the “Naratif Malaysia: Melayu dalam Persoalan National” at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in Skudai, Johor Baru yesterday.

“Instead of depending on logic and facts, we prefer to buy in to the racist rhetoric of politicians with dubious reputations.

“Religion cannot be insulted, only people can be. If our faith is strong, we do not get insulted. In fact, we laugh at such ignorance and our behaviour should reflect the best of our religions so that we and our religion earn the respect of others,” he added.

A recent change in the political landscape has seen rivals Umno and PAS form a fruitful alliance that saw Barisan Nasional (BN) win the Cameron Highlands and Semenyih by-elections back-to-back.

Their tactic was to champion Malay-Muslim rights, claiming the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government does not care about the interests of the Malays.

This move has created a fear among some Bumiputera and Malays that they no longer hold a special position in the country as accorded to them in the Constitution.

Many were also purportedly displeased with the number of non-Malay ministers in Cabinet, something Umno and PAS leaders have repeatedly brought up as a threat to Malays.

“There is so much anger and indignation when non-Malays were appointed to high posts in the government, as if this is something new,” added Daim.

The PH government has non-Malay ministers like Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok, Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jeyakumar, Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran and many more.

“Why is there not the same anger when we are confronted with facts of corruption and kleptocracy of the highest order among our Malay leaders?” Daim asked.

“We don’t feel offended when it was prime news all over the world. Instead, we respond with ‘Malu apa’. ‘Kalau “tak malu”, apa jadi kepada iman kita?’ (If we’re not embarrassed then what’s happened to our faith?),” added Daim, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s social media persona “Malu apa Bossku”.

Daim felt it was high time the Malays be open to change and be a part of that change instead of just focusing on themselves.

“Do we change and become a force to reckon within the context of the national agenda, Malaysia Baru, or do we go down the path we are currently treading and proclaim a narrative that is narrow, focused only on ourselves?” asked Daim.

“The Malays can continue down this emotional and irrational path at our own peril or we can stop, think, reflect and call for change.”