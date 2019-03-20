Socso paid out RM3.7b in benefits to contributors in 2018, says CEO

Mohammed Azman Asaid the benefit claims covered the Self-Employed Employment Injury Scheme, Employment Insurance System and Invalidity Pension Scheme, with the amount increasing from RM3.27 billion in 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) paid out RM3.7 billion in claimed benefits to contributors last year.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the benefit claims covered the Self-Employed Employment Injury Scheme, Employment Insurance System and Invalidity Pension Scheme, with the amount increasing from RM3.27 billion in 2017.

“Among our areas of focus now is NCD (non-communicable disease) claims and Socso is actively addressing this by encouraging workers to practise a healthy lifestyle and undergo health screenings provided by Socso,” he said at a news conference on the Labour Day Run and Ride 2019 here today.

Mohammed Azman said the Socso Health Screening Programme which started in 2013 involved 596,000 contributors, with 73 per cent of them having weight problem, diabetes (nine per cent), high blood pressure (27 per cent) and high cholesterol level (62 per cent).

Socso recorded 22,276 NCD cases in 2018 and 19,501 cases in 2017.

Meanwhile, Socso targets to attract 8,000 participants for the Labour Day Run and Ride 2019 on April 28 at Dataran Putrajaya, involving 5km and 10km runs and cycling for 20km and 40km.

Mohammed Azman said the event was aimed at encouraging people to be active and making sports a routine activity for a healthy body and mind which could help raise productivity at the workplace and optimise their potential, as well as to enable the public to get to know Socso better.

Those interested to join the run and ride event can register online at http://labourdayrunride2019.perkeso.gov.my before April 7. The participation fee is RM50.

Corporate bodies and individuals interested to sponsor the event can contact the secretariat 03-42645547 or email to [email protected] — Bernama