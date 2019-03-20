Rosmah seeks stay of decision on case transfer

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, is to apply for a stay of the decision transferring to the High Court her corruption case over the solar hybrid project for Sarawak rural schools.

Her counsel, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, said today the application will be filed soon.

“We confirm that the High Court has allowed the application by the prosecution to transfer this case (from the Sessions Court to the High Court). We were informed of the matter on Friday, March 15.

“On Monday, March 18, we filed an appeal against the decision. We will also file an application to stay the decision,” he told the Sessions Court with Judge Azman Ahmad presiding.

Akberdin said this when the case came up for mention at the Sessions Court. Rosmah, 67, was in court with Najib.

Earlier, DPP Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar told the court that High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah had allowed a prosecution application to have the case transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Judge Azman then transferred the case to the High Court.

“The court orders that this case be transferred to the High Court as of today. All matters relating to bail are also transferred to the High Court,” he said.

On Nov 15 last year, Rosmah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to two counts of corruption, of soliciting RM187.5 million through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor and of receiving RM1.5 million in bribe relating to the RM1.25-billion solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak, in 2016. — Bernama