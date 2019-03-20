Penang CM attends prayer for NZ mosque shooting victims

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press in George Town March 13, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 20 — About 200 Muslims in Penang held a special prayer following the attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand which resulted in the deaths of 50 people on Friday.

The ceremony, organised by the Penang India Muslim Community, was held at the Kapitan Keling Mosque here which was also attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Mosque chairman Datuk Meera Mydin Mustar said the event was also held to seek god’s grace to help the victims, who were injured in the attack during the Friday prayers, to recover.

‘’Our aim to organise this event tonight is in remembrance of the shooting victims in the incident in Christchurch and at the same time pray for the safety and well-being of Muslims worldwide.

‘’In addition, we also pray that another Malaysian, Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, a son of a Malaysian who was also injured in the incident, can be found safe and sound,’’ he told reporters here tonight.

Meanwhile, Chow said the Penang government lauded and praised the noble effort by the mosque in holding the prayer.

He said the state government also prayed that all the victims especially the three Malaysians who were injured in the incident would recover quickly. — Bernama