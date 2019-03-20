Pasir Gudang may have 46 dangerous dump sites, says minister

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin and Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal look at a technical chart of Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 20 — Authorities have identified 46 potential hazardous illegal dumping sites in Pasir Gudang, minister Yeo Bee Yin said today.

The energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister revealed that this was one of the findings by a scientific committee formed to look into the issue following the dumping of toxic chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim.

“The committee had looked at the entire Pasir Gudang area to identify all possible illegal dumping locations.

“These locations have the potential to cause pollution based on the satellite data and drone images,” said Yeo during a press conference after holding a briefing session on the Sungai Kim Kim toxic fumes incident in Kota Iskandar here today.

Present was Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Yeo, who has been instrumental in the Pasir Gudang clean-up operations since last week, hoped that the Johor government together with the local authorities will take action by cleaning up the identified locations.

She said her ministry would soon provide a list for action.

However, Yeo said they have yet to identify if the locations were domestic waste or scheduled waste dumping locations.

