Mat Sabu explains why Pakatan didn't field Malay for Rantau

PKR candidate Dr Streram Sinnasamy for Rantau by-election during a press conference in Petaling Jaya March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

REMBAU, March 20 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu wants all party members to work hard to ensure victory for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram at the Rantau state by-election.

Mohamad Sabu, who is also the Minister of Defence, said although PH lost in the Cameron Highlands Parliamentary and Semenyih state by-elections, he was confident PH could win in the Rantau state by-election.

“Some say it is good if in Rantau to place a Malay candidate like in Cameron Highlands where an Orang Asli candidate had won. But we want to say that we will not be caught in racism.

“We are loyal to the spirit of inter-racial co-operation and win or lose, we do not want to be trapped by racial sentiments,” he said during the launching of the Amanah machinery for the Rantau by-election here tonight.

In the meantime, Mohamad said Amanah members would be responsible if Dr Streram lost. — Bernama