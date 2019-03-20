Man sets himself on fire after quarrel with girlfriend

LUMUT, March 20 — A man set himself on fire following a quarrel with his girlfriend in Sitiawan, Perak last night.

Manjung district police chief, ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said in the incident that took place in a car park in front a house in Kampung Bintang at about 7.40pm the 21-year-old man suffered almost 90 per cent burns on the body.

“There were several witnesses to the incident and the area was equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. We also recorded statements from witnesses and viewed the CCTV footage,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Muhammad Hanif said the victim was receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of Seri Manjung Hospital.

The case was being investigated under Section 309 of the Penal Code for attempted suicide. — Bernama