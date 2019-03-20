Man nabbed for murder of American wife in Penang

Preliminary investigations found that the man was believed to have covered his wife’s face with both his hands until she suffocated and died. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 20 — An American woman is believed to have been killed by her husband at their house in Island Glades, Jelutong, here today.

North East District Police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said 60-year-old Malaysian-born Chin Geok Heong, who has US citizenship, died on the way to the Penang Hospital at about 4.20am.

“Her 62-year-old husband, who is also a Malaysian-born with US citizenship, was arrested at the grounds of the hospital’s Forensic Department at 5.45pm to assist in investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

A sibling of the victim said the couple, who returned to Penang on Jan 19 to celebrate the Chinese New Year with their families and were due to leave for the US tomorrow, were heard quarrelling in their bedroom at about 2.30am followed by her screaming.

The sibling opened the door and found the woman unconscious.

“The autopsy found that she died of suffocation associated with coronary artery disease,” Che Zaimani said, adding that preliminary investigations found that the man was believed to have covered his wife’s face with both his hands until she suffocated and died. — Bernama