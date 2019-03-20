Man dies aboard AirAsia plane at Tawau Airport

Kassim Kastubi experienced breathing difficulties in an AirAsia aircraft at Tawau Airport while it was waiting to depart for Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, March 20 — A senior citizen, who experienced breathing difficulties in an AirAsia aircraft at the Tawau Airport while it was waiting to depart for Kuala Lumpur, was rushed to the Balung Health Clinic but was confirmed dead this evening.

Tawau district police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus said the victim was identified as Kassim Kastubi, 59, of Taman Ria 3, here, in the incident at 3.55pm.

“His nephew realised Kassim was having breathing difficulties when the victim and 11 members of his family were seated in the AirAsia aircraft. The crew gave him oxygen and breathing assistance before rushing him to the clinic,” he said in a statement here today.

Fadil said preliminary investigation found the victim had kidney problem, diabetes and high blood pressure and had also undergone an operation on his right leg.

The victim and his family had boarded the flight to attend a relative’s wedding in Hulu Langat, Selangor, Fadil added. — Bernama