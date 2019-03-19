Wisma Putra: No Malaysians among casualties in Utrecht tram shooting

A view of the site of a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, March 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — No Malaysians have been reported to be among the casualties in the shooting incident on a tram in the city of Utrecht, the Netherlands yesterday, Wisma Putra confirmed today.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement said the Malaysia embassy in The Hague was in contact with Malaysians in Utrecht and the relevant local authorities, and would continue monitoring the situation.

Saifuddin said Malaysia also joined other nations in expressing its condemnation and revulsion of this horrific incident which took place just barely days after the deadly terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday.

“I was shocked and deeply saddened and horrified by the shooting incident... at this hour of grief, Malaysia stands united with the families of the victims, the government and people of the Netherlands in mourning the loss of lives and the anguish suffered due to the horrendous act,” he said.

International media yesterday reported a shooting incident on a tram in the city of Utrecht at 10.45am local time, which killed three people and injured five others.

Dutch authorities later confirmed that the man suspected of opening fire was arrested last night. — Bernama