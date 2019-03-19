Will PAS send memo to MCA over ‘Taliban’ label 138 times? DAP rep asks

DAP’s Chong Zhemin had noted last week that MCA had used the 'Taliban' label on the PAS-Umno pact 138 times in its official statements. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 19 — DAP’s Chong Zhemin today challenged PAS to send a memorandum to MCA for repeatedly using “Taliban” to describe its pact with Umno.

The Keranji assemblyman said the Islamist Opposition party had submitted a memorandum against the DAP leadership allegedly for saying that an Umno-PAS coalition would lead to a Taliban state.

“Would PAS do the same to MCA leadership by submitting the memorandum at their headquarter?” he asked in a statement.

Chong had noted last week that MCA had used the “Taliban” label on the PAS-Umno pact 138 times in its official statements.

“However, all of them act as nothing happened. The action to only target DAP leadership and not MCA leadership shows how hypocrite [sic] is PAS,” he said.

Chong also pointed out MCA had taken out newspaper advertisements ahead of Election 2004 by using pictures of the Taliban regime destroying the Buddha statues in Afghanistan to scare the ethnic Chinese away from voting for PAS.

“Despite Umno-PAS collaboration, MCA until today did not withdraw such statements or apologised for the propaganda advertisements.

“Meanwhile, PAS also did not attack MCA over the matter,” he said.

Yesterday, Selangor PAS Youth had a rally against Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and DAP’s Mengkibol assemblyman Chew Chong Sin over their allegedly insensitive statements on Umno and PAS’ new official alliance.



