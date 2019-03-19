Three Malaysians injured in Christchurch mosque shooting recovering well

A police officer patrols outside Masjid Al Noor mosque after Friday's mosque attacks in Christchurch March 16, 2019. ― Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 19 — Three Malaysians who were injured in the terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday are recovering well at the Christchurch Hospital, according to a representative of the Penang government who is in New Zealand.

Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz said one of them, Rahimi Ahmad, 39, was now able to give feedback by moving his fingers, after relying on breathing apparatus since being admitted to the hospital.

“When I visited Rahimi, I did not see him using the breathing apparatus anymore... this is a positive development,” he said via WhatsApp. He also visited the other victims, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 46, and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46.

He said the family members of Mohd Tarmizi had also arrived in Christchurch today to provide moral support.

“Mohd Tarmizi and Mohd Nazril Hisham are also recovering... we just do not know how long they will remain in hospital,” he said.

Azrul Mahathir and Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh have been in Christchurch since Saturday, accompanying Rahimi’s brother, Rosdi, 42, and his mother Rokiah Mohammad, 65.

Rahimi, who is from Kampung Binjai, Bayan Lepas, Penang, has worked as an engineer at a dairy factory in Christchurch for the past four years and lives with his wife and two children in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the son of Mohd Tarmizi, Haziq, 17, has yet to be found following the incident which has reportedly claimed the lives of 50 people. — Bernama