Row in Parliament as Noh fights ejection

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks during a press conference in Parliament on March 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Shouting broke out in the Dewan Rakyat today after Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN-Tanjung Karang) disobeyed Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming’s order expelling him.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon saw Noh enter the House following his expulsion and informed him of the order made in his absence.

Noh said he did not acknowledge it as it was made without him.

“I didn’t know. Can punishment be meted out without my presence? When was this case?” he said, adding that Nga should have made the order yesterday during the two men’s row.

Noh said he was not fighting the order but the manner in which it was made.

Datuk Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) then pointed out that Lim Kit Siang (PH-Iskandar Puteri) had also been present in the House despite being suspended.

“So now I want to suggest to Tanjung Karang, you don’t leave too,” Ahmad added.

Some Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers pointed out that Singaporean counterparts were in attendance but this did not stop the argument.

Rashid then ordered Noh to be escorted out and told him to bring the matter to the Rights and Privileges Committee. Noh again refused to comply.

This caused shouting to intensify. Rashid then relented and allowed Noh to remain until the lunch break at 1pm.

However, this triggered uproar from the PH bench who demanded he enforce Nga’s ruling.

The resumption of the sitting was then postponed to 2.30pm.

At the start of today’s sitting, Nga ordered Noh to be suspended for three days over remarks made against the former yesterday.

The two had argued over Nga’s remark comparing the PAS-Umno alliance to the Taliban.

However, he barred Noh while the latter was absent.