Putrajaya to restore ‘sick’ projects in Sarawak, works minister says

KUCHING, March 19 — The Federal Government will ensure that ‘sick’ projects under the previous government, especially in Sarawak, will be restored immediately and effectively implemented until fully completed.

Works Minister Baru Bian said, the ‘sick’ projects in Sarawak included Sri Aman Hospital, Petra Jaya Hospital and a number of schools, especially in remote areas which lacked road accessibility making it difficult to transport construction materials.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the Sarawak State Action Meeting here yesterday, Baru said the Public Works Department (JKR) would monitor the projects, as well as discuss with the contractors to find the best way to continue the projects.

“We will give them the opportunity to continue the project,” he said.

He said earlier the projects were awarded to the contractors on a direct tender basis, in contrast to the Pakatan Harapan government’s method of ensuring that each project was openly tendered. — Bernama