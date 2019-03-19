Perak excos dismiss state economy in danger over rumoured ouster

State executive councillor Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said Perak recorded an increase of foreign investments in 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, March 19 — Talk of the impending change of Perak mentri besar has not affected the confidence of investors to the state, state executive councillor Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said today.

The state Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman said those are mere political gimmicks.

“Many businesses in Perak are matured. News circulating now does not affect the confidence level as they know Pakatan Harapan runs the state with good governance,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat building here today after opening the China-Perak government and enterprises collaborations conference, Nizar thanked state Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad for spreading the rumours.

“This is the second time he is saying it. He said it before and nothing happened. Perak will have its state assembly in April so he is doing the same thing. I advise him to stop his games as we want to concentrate on fulfilling the people’s wishes and doing our work. We do not have the time to entertain his senseless statement,” added the Sungai Rapat assemblyman.

Perak Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How, who was also present, said investors act on facts and figures and not rumours.

“The trend is very clear. Two or three weeks before the state assembly convenes, you will start hearing rumours of change in the state government. Most of these rumours are backed by fake videos. Investors are not crazy or stupid. They are smart and well informed. They will not fall for rumours,” he said, adding that Perak is experiencing steady growth in terms of quantum and confidence.

Concurring with Lee, Nizar said Perak recorded an increase of foreign investments in 2018.

“We recorded RM2.4 billion in investments, an increase from RM2 billion in 2017. That is the official figure. There are many more investments in the pipeline we have yet to finalise,” he added.

Saraani was previously reported to have said that a PH state executive councillor met with Umno assemblymen recently to plot the removal of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as MB.